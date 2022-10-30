UGC NET Result Out: Here's How To Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results of the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test or UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles. Now, the examinees can check their UGC NET scores through the websites ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in. In order to view the results, candidates need to use their application number and date of birth.

On October 26, the window for raising objections to the provisional answer key closed. And the final answer key of UGC NET was published ahead of the results.

UGC NET result: Minimum qualifying marks

To determine the marks secured by the candidates, a normalization method has been utilised.

A general category candidate will be considered qualified for UGC NET ‘JRF and Assistant Professor’ and for ‘Assistant Professor’ if he or she obtains at least 40 per cent aggregate marks in papers I and II. On the other hand, candidates belonging to the reserved category should get 35 per cent aggregate marks.

UGC NET result 2022: Steps to download

Step 1. Visit the official site, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2. Click the Download Scorecards link on the home page.

Step 3. Enter your application number and birth date.

Step 4. Submit and review scores.

Step 5. Download the mark sheet and make a copy of it for future reference.

The UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 cycles were held concurrently as the December 2021 cycle was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The NTA decided to combine the December 2021 and June 2022 cycles to reduce the impact on candidates and to make the exam cycles more consistent.

The UGC NET is conducted to determine Indian nationals’ eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ positions in Indian universities and colleges.

