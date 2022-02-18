UGC NET Results 2021: How to Check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the results of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2020 and June 2021 sessions today, February 18. Once released, the results will be available at the official website — ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Almost 12.67 lakh candidates had registered for the exam this time.

The NTA had merged the two attempts last year — December 2020 and June 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Candidates who clear the UGC NET 2021 will be eligible to apply for teaching positions in colleges.

UGC NET results: How to check

Step 1. Go to the official website of UGC NET — ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the result link on the homepage

Step 3. Enter required credentials

Step 4. The UGC NET results 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5. Download and save for further use

Candidates who appeared for the exam will have to get a minimum score to clear the exams. They will have to score at least 40 per cent marks to pass the exam, however, for the reserved category, it is 35 per cent. Candidates will also have to clear each paper separately. In paper 1, unreserved category candidates will have to score 40 out of 100 while reserved category candidates have to score 35 out of 100. In paper 2, candidates will have to obtain 70-75 marks out of 200 for the unreserved category, the minimum marks will be 65 to 70 for OBC and EWS, for SC it will be 60 to 65, and 55 to 60 for ST.

NTA had earlier released the answer key of the UGC NET 2021 on its official website wherein candidates were allowed to raise objections. The final result will be released based on the objections raised. The exams were conducted in two shifts for three hours. The exam was held in the computer-based test (CBT) mode in a multiple choice question (MCQ) format.

