UGC NET Results 2022 Today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Know How to Check

The result of the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test or UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles will be released today. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the UGC NET scores through ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in.

UGC NET Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Those who took the UGC NET 2022 can check their scorecards by entering their user credentials such as their application form number and password/date of birth. The candidates will get the application number on their admit cards. The examination is conducted every year to determine Indian nationals’ eligibility for assistant professor and junior research fellowship positions in universities and colleges.

Step 1. Go to the official website of UGC NET — ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the result link on the homepage

Step 3. Enter required credentials such as roll number and password

Step 4. The UGC NET results will be displayed on screen

Step 5. Download and save for further use

Advertisement

The minimum marks to qualify UGC-NET 2022 is 40 per cent for the general category and 35 per cent for the reserved category. Candidates will also have to pass each paper separately. Based on the Government of India’s reservation scheme, the total number of slots will be divided among various categories.

This UGC NET was held in four phases for 81 subjects across various exam centres in India. The phase 1 of the exam was held on July 9, 11 12, the phase 2 on September 20, 21, 22, 23, 29, 30, phase 3 on October 1, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 and 22. The final answer key was released on November 1.