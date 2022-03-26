UGC Now has Norms on Work Ethics, Values to be Imparted in Universities

University Grants Commission (UGC) is set to bring reforms to the existing education system by introducing several new guidelines. After introducing National Education Policy in 2020 and Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate admissions this year, the body is now set to inculcate value and ethics in students through education. Sharing a newspaper clip, UGC Chairman, M. Jagadesh Kumar has confirmed that UGC is bringing in fresh norms on values and work ethics in educational institutions.

Kumar tweeted the cutting of a newspaper and wrote, “Economic Times reports: ‘UGC to bring in fresh norms on values, work ethics in Varsities.’"

In his tweet, he added, “UGC will soon be posting the guidelines on the above for stakeholder feedback. This is an equally important reform and awareness needs to be created on this."

The revised guidelines have not been officially released by the commission. Soon it will be put in a public space for stakeholders to provide their valuable feedback and comments in some time, according to Kumar.

Meanwhile, reports claim that UGC has approved the revised guidelines of ‘Mulya Pravah - Inculcation of Human Values and Professional Ethics in its meeting on March 10.

The revised guideline advises all the universities to start a foundation course on human values and professional ethics for the undergraduate level as well as an advanced course for the post-graduate students, states the ET report. Apart from this, the draft also calls out for active participation of students in various government social programmes as well as engagement with non-government and social organisations, the report further asserts.

The revised version talks about multiple moral lessons for the students that they should follow at institutions, public spaces and home. At the same time, it asks teachers to be role models and lead by example.

The guideless, according to the report, have been revised in accordance with NEP 2020 which highlights advocating the fundamental and constitutional duties among students so that they become aware of their nation and responsibilities in making it a better country.

