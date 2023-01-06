UGC Releases Drafts Regulations For Establishing Foreign HEIs in India, Invites Feedback

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a draft of the regulations for the establishment and operation of foreign higher education institution campuses in India. According to the proposed regulations, internationally renowned foreign universities and colleges may establish campuses in India and choose their own admissions policies and tuition structure. The educational establishments cannot, however, provide online courses. The commission is seeking comments on the regulations from all stakeholders by January 18.

As per the notification issued on January 5 by the UGC, “The draft University Grants Commission (Setting up and Operation of campuses of foreign higher educational institutions in India) regulations 2023, is hereby placed in the public domain. UGC invites comments/ suggestions/ feedback from all stakeholders on the aforesaid draft regulations, and the same may be sent to ugcforeigncollaboration@gmail.com up to 18th January 2023."

Foreign higher educational institutions (FHEIs) can establish campuses in India following approval from the UGC. The FHEIs must meet specific requirements if they intend to establish campuses in the country. The applicant foreign university must also have achieved a ranking in the top 500 of the overall or subject-specific worldwide rankings, as determined from time to time by the commission. Secondly, the FHEI applicant should also be a well-known institution in its own country.

According to the admission and fee structure mentioned in the draft, the admissions process and standards at foreign higher education campuses set up in India can change to enrol both domestic and international students. The UGC has given foreign colleges the freedom to choose their faculty members. FHEIs will also have the authority to determine the tuition structure, which shall be transparent and fair.

The guidelines also stated that international universities must put out their prospectus, which includes information on the fee structure, the number of seats in each programme, the eligibility, the admissions procedure and the refund policy on their website at least 60 days before the admission process begins.

UGC further stated that various actions are being done to put the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 into practice. The commission has put in place these regulations that will make it easier for foreign higher education institutions to set up campuses in India as the policy aims to make it easier for the top renowned universities in the world to operate here.

