UGC Releases Guidelines For Innovative Teaching and Evaluation Reforms

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released guidelines for innovative pedagogical approaches and evaluation reforms along the lines of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The approaches include experiential learning, cutting-edge pedagogy, art-integrated learning, and flipped classrooms. Schools and colleges have adopted different models of learning - offline, online, and hybrid - especially after the blow the education system suffered following the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the prospectus, the UGC guidelines are aimed at recommending innovative pedagogy and graduate specializations as prescribed in the National Higher Education Qualifications Framework (NHEQF), commensurate with learning needs and teaching methods. To develop connections for fulfilling the education NEP 2020 vision.

The UGC guidelines aim to make classrooms more interactive and student-centered, stating, “Proper training, ongoing professional development and the efforts of teachers themselves are essential for the success of meaningful changes in pedagogy."

“Shifting environmental instance require new types of graduates and place new pressures on higher education to create and prepare students capable of meeting these challenges in the workplace," read the guideline.

As per NEP 2020, the purpose of evaluation can be summarized as continuous and comprehensive evaluation; a standards-based grading system.

Continuous global assessment adopts a horizontal assessment mode instead of a single vertical assessment mode, it can be used to assess the overall development of the student, such as critical thinking, problem-solving skills, appropriate application of knowledge, and ethical adherence.

A standards-based grading system is an assessment of student performance against the learning objectives of each course. Criteria define the characteristics or features to be evaluated. It is derived from learning outcomes, scores can be designed to measure the degree of performance of each criterion, making assessment more meaningful.

Outcome-based education (OBE) promotes the importance of having a clear understanding of students’ potential and then organizing curriculum, instruction, and assessment to ensure that this learning ultimately materializes.

Online learning and assessment, this online learning program has a dual purpose. First, it aims to provide affordable educational options from early childhood to higher education. Second, it aims to help working professionals and students balance their career and academic advancement.

