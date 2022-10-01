UGC to Allow Students to Pursue Two Courses Together, Asks Universities to Implement Process

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked all universities to make required changes in their structure to facilitate students in pursuing two academic degrees at the same time. Given that class timing for both programmes does not clash with each other, students can pursue two full-time courses if they wish to.

In April, the commission approved a proposal allowing stidents to study for two full-time programmes simultaneously. The new guidelines are applicable only for courses other than PhD. UGC had earlier permitted students to study one regular and one distance course together.

“All the Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) were requested to devise mechanisms through its statutory bodies for allowing students to pursue two academic programmes simultaneously. It is once again requested that in the larger interest of the students, implementation of the said scheme may kindly be ensured and expedited, if not done so far," reads the official statement of UGC.

“With the rapid increase in demand for higher education and limited availability of seats in regular stream, several higher education institutions have started a number of programmes in open and distance learning mode to meet the aspirations of students. The issue of allowing students to pursue two academic programmes simultaneously has been examined by the UGC, keeping in view the proposals envisaged in the NEP 2020 which emphasises the need to facilitate multiple pathways to learning involving both formal and non-formal education modes," reads the UGC guidelines.

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 suggests that pedagogy needed to change to make education more experiential, holistic, integrated, inquiry-driven, discovery-oriented, learner-centred, discussion-based, flexible, and, enjoyable.

According to the commission, students should pursue degree or diploma programmes under ODL (Open and Distance Learning) and Online mode with only higher education institutions which are recognised by UGC, Statutory Council, and Government of India.

