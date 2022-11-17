UGC to Conduct Workshop on Draft National Credit Framework To Create Awareness Among Institutes

University Grants Commission (UGC), on Wednesday, announced that draft National Credit Framework (NCrF) awareness workshops will be held in collaboration with a high-level committee formed by the government of India.

The primary goal of the workshops is to recognise the intent of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which encourages academic and vocational integration in order to achieve multidisciplinary education.

“To realise the intent and objective of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the National Credit Framework (NCrF) has been jointly developed by a high-level committee constituted by the central government," UGC said in a statement.

The NCrF is a comprehensive framework that allows for the integration of three domains of learning (academic, vocational, and experiential) from school to higher education.

Half-day workshops are going to be organised to raise stakeholders’ awareness of the framework. These shareholders will discover how the NCrF makes it possible for students to switch between academic and vocational domains, exit programmes, and re-enter them by accumulating and transferring credits.

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) will direct the workshops in five zones: IIT Delhi in the north, IIT Bombay in the west, IIT Guwahati in the north-east zone, IIT Madras in the south, and IIT Bhubaneshwar in the east-central zone. The workshops will be held in a hybrid format under the supervision of the minister of education.

UGC in its letter has requested the vice-chancellors and representatives of institutions from the states and UTs to take part in the workshop at the IITs in their respective zones. This will help to spread NCrF knowledge among students and ensure a smooth implementation of the NCrF in institutions, stated the commission.

The UGC letter includes information on the states/UTs covered by each zone, the host IIT, the nodal officer, the date of the workshop and the tentative programme, among others.

