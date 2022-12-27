Home » News » education-career » UGC to Discuss Implementation Of Academic Bank Of Credits in Universities On Dec 29

UGC to Discuss Implementation Of Academic Bank Of Credits in Universities On Dec 29

The National e-Governance Division (NeGD) of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is tasked with sharing the end-to-end flow of the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) and guide on the subject

Last Updated: December 27, 2022, 17:27 IST

New Delhi, India

The UGC Chairman Professor M Jagadesh Kumar is going to lead this discussion (File Photo)
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced the event for the discussion of the operationalization of the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) for students at the university level. According to the tweet by UGC India, this discussion event is set to take place at 10 AM on December 29. The UGC Chairman Professor M Jagadesh Kumar is going to lead this discussion.

In the notification released along with the tweet, more details were also mentioned. The National e-Governance Division (NeGD) of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is tasked with sharing the end-to-end flow of the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) and guide on the subject. This discussion programme is going to be webcast live at the given time at various social media handles of UGC. These handles include Twitter, Facebook, as well as YouTube. The links to these handles are also mentioned in the official notification.

The notification also mentioned that the National Education Policy, 2020 had proposed the establishment of the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC). The aim is to work toward paperless governance and reduce administrative overhead by minimizing the use of paper and reducing the verification process. This national-level facility works as a bank for academic purposes and will have students as academic account holders. The services provided by ABC will include credit verification, credit accumulation, credit redemption, and authentication of academic awards.

To effectively implement this facility, the notification has mentioned that all universities with approval from their statutory authorities or amendment of extant ordinances register with the ABC. They are also advised to monitor the development and operationalization of this program at their respective university. ABC will make it possible for students to open an academic bank account to exchange credits to award any degree/diploma/certificate.

According to ABC’s official website, there are a total of 854 universities and INIs registered on the ABC portal. So far, 48 lakh ABC IDs have been created and a total of 249 AIs have been uploaded in 2021-2022.

first published: December 27, 2022, 17:25 IST
last updated: December 27, 2022, 17:27 IST
