UGC to Hire New Chairperson, Seeks Nomination

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a notification announcing that the Ministry of Education commissioned statutory body is seeking nominations regarding the apex position in the organization, that is, for the post of chairperson. The last date of acceptance of nominations by the committee is November 30.

According to the notification dated November 1, the UGC has mentioned the requirements and prerequisites drawn out by the statutory body. The notification reads, “Eminent persons with substantial experience in academics, governance, and/or professional management with a proven track record of dynamic, idea-centric leadership in institution building, a flair for innovations and global outlook in higher education."

The last person to chair the UGC was Prof Dhirendra Pal Singh, former vice-chancellor of Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi.

Abiding by the sub-section (1) of section 6 of the UGC Act, 1956, UGC has set the preferable age of the nominees below 60 years since UGC’s chairperson will hold the position for a maximum of five years or until they attain the age of 65 years, whichever comes first.

In its notification, UGC stated that there will be no self-nominations entertained, and a person who can “commensurate with the responsibility and prestige of the position" will be nominated by his peers. In addition, citing the protocol contained in sub-section (2) of section 5 of the UGC Act, 1956, the commission mentioned that a person to align with the criterion of eligibility should not be officers of departments in the central as well as state government.

Nominations along with the curriculum vitae must be mailed to the email ID – smita96.srivastava@gov.in – of the Director (UGC), Ministry of Education. It is to be noted that the UGC reserves the right to consider a person of eminence outside the nomination list if needed.

