UGC to Recruit Academic Consultant, Salary Up to Rs 80000

The University Grants Commission (UGC), New Delhi, has invited applications to fill up the post of academic consultant on its official website ugc.ac.in. Interested candidates with required eligibility criteria can submit their application in an online mode by October 31.

The selected candidate will be engaged on a contractual basis initially for a period of six months, which may be extended further on the basis of the review of performance and conduct, however, the appointing authority reserves the right to terminate the engagement at any point in time without assigning any reason, says the official notification.

>UGC consultant recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualifications: Candidates must hold a first-class master’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university and institute. They should also have qualified NET in relevant disciplines. Those who have a PhD degree or research experience can also apply for this post.

Age limit: The upper age limit of the candidate should not exceed 35 years.

>UGC consultant recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official portal of UGC and go to the recruitment/career tab

Step 2: Next, click on the online application link

Step 3: Fill in all the essential details asked in the application form and upload the required documents.

Step 4: Next, preview the details carefully and submit

Step 5: Keep a copy of the application form safe and application number/registration number safe for future reference

>UGC consultant recruitment 2021: Selection procedure

The candidate will be hired on the recommendation of a duly constituted selection committee.

>UGC consultant recruitment 2021: Duties and salary

The selected candidates will be required to assist in the formulation of academic documents, frameworks, guidelines, and reports as well as provide academic support, research input, and other related work. The candidate will receive a monthly remuneration between Rs 70,000 and 80,000.

