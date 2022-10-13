UGC Writes to Education Institutes to Promote Scientific Uses of Ayurveda

The University Grants Commission has directed its affiliated higher educational institutes (HEIs) to promote the scientific uses of Ayurveda, as part of this year Ayurveda Day celebrations.

Every year on October 23, the Ayurveda Day is celebrated since 2016. The day aims to promote Ayurveda and its effective methodology in treating various diseases. This year, the day will be observed on October 23 with a theme of ‘Har Din, Har Ghar Ayurveda’ (Ayurveda Everyday, Ayurveda Everywhere).

The UGC directed HEIs to promote Ayurveda by creating ‘Jan Sandesh, Jan Bhagidari and Jan Aandolan for Jan Arogya of people through various event activities for the occasion.

The Ministry of Ayush has planned a series of events to celebrate the occasion from September 12 to October 23, 2022, under the banner of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. The All-India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) was named the event’s Nodal Organization. For any necessary information, the Nodal Officer of the events in AIIA can be contacted.

Addressing the curtain raiser for the events for Ayurveda Day last month, Minister of Ayush, Sarabananda Sonawal, said, The six-week programme is a noble endeavour to take forward the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji. The success of this programme will be possible only if we are able to reach every citizen of India, and therefore, over the coming weeks, we will focus all our energies to interact with and sensitise the people so that the message of Ayurveda can percolate down to all levels."

Ayurveda for Holistic Health, the first event held as part of the Ayurveda Day celebrations, ran from September 12 to September 18. From September 19 to September 25, ‘Ayurveda for Millenials’ took place. It was followed by the ‘Ayurveda Aahar (Grains, millets/Rules)’ event, which ran from September 26 to October 2. Following that, from October 3 to October 9, ‘Ayurveda for Senior Citizens’ was held.

The Ayurveda for Mental Wellbeing event is currently underway and will conclude on October 16. Eventually, the series of events will conclude on October 23 with ‘Ayurveda- Sharing of Experience,’ which is scheduled to begin on October 17.

