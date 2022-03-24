UGC's Common Entrance Test Disadvantage for State Board Students: Meghalaya Education Minister

UGC’s common entrance test has created a new rift between the Centre and the state governments. Many states including Meghalaya are criticizing the new system adopted by the Central government to enrol students in colleges across the country. Meghalaya Education Minister claims that the common entrance tst will be a disadvantage to the students studying in State Boards.

Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui said, “…from the information I gathered, most of the test will be based on the NCERT textbooks and this will bring a huge disadvantage to the state board not only in Meghalaya but in other states…"

The University Grants Commission (UGC) said on Monday there will now be a common entrance test (CET) for admission to undergraduate courses in India’s 45 central universities. The National Testing Agency will conduct the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) starting this year.

Meghalaya Education Minister, however, said it will also be a big disadvantage to students from rural areas, which do not have any facilities

“From what I have seen in the past years when the government introduced that all admission into the engineering schools will be through JEE, we have seen that many students not only have to study but also to go side by side coaching so that they could crack the JEE whether prelims or mains or as the case may be. When it comes to medical studies, we have also seen that the students have to devote both for study or normal courses and also for their entrance exams. Moreover, this will bring mushrooming of coaching centres where it will be quite a disadvantage to poor students from remote rural areas of the state," he said.

Asked, the education minister said he is yet to know the nitty-gritty of the decision. “However, we will see that as much as possible students of the state will not be at the disadvantage," he assured.

According to Rymbui, since the issue is not confined to the state alone, the Government will see what can be done next. According to this new system, Class 12 Board exam marks will no longer play a role in undergraduate admissions, as per UGC norms.

