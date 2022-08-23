UGC's 'Professors of Practice' Scheme Will Dilute Quality of Education: Delhi Teachers Association

The Delhi Teachers Association (DTA), which is affiliated to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has strongly condemned the decision of the UGC‘s Professor of Practice scheme. As per the scheme, one can become professors in universities, colleges without educational qualification, degree and PhD. As per DTA, this will dilute the quality of higher education.

There is deep dissatisfaction among the researchers across the country about this move of UGC, claimed the association. “On the one hand the government talks about quality education with the aim of promoting the quality of research, while on the other hand it is advising to appoint professors without a degree," it said.

Also read| UGC Asks Universities to Set up Research Development Cells, to Hold Meeting With HEIs

Advertisement

After the approval of Professor of Practice, now a way has been opened to provide services in universities even without NET and PhD. This will affect the qualified researchers in higher education, who work hard for years and get PhD degree after five years, said DTA president Dr Hansraj Suman.

He further added that the central government wants to implement the Agneepath scheme in universities and colleges as well, which wants to contract the posts of professors for short term under the new education policy, which the DTA will strongly oppose.

The teachers who are to be appointed under Professor of Practice include singers, dancers, industry, social workers and experts from other fields, he said, adding that he told that the scheme is already implemented in IITs and IIMs, but if it is implemented in central universities, then thousands of posts of teachers will be abolished, which the DTA will oppose at every level.

As per the UGC guidelines, “Those who have proven expertise in their specific profession or role with at least 15 years of service or experience, preferably at a senior level, will be eligible for Professors of Practice. A formal academic qualification is not considered essential for this position if they have exemplary professional practice in lieu," it states.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here