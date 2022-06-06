UK Board 10th 12th Result 2022: How to Check Uttarakhand Results Online, via SMS, Digilocker

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has announced the results of classes 10 and 12 board exams 2022. Students can check their marksheets online from official websites — ubse.uk.gov.in, uaresults.nic.in, examresults.net, and News18.com. A total of 82.63% students cleared the intermediate exam while 77.47% passed high school exam.

UK Board 10th, 12th Result LIVE Updates

If the website has crashed due to heavy traffic, then students can either wait or check via alternative methods such as SMS and News18.com. As many as 1,29,778 students appeared in the Uttarakhand board high school exams and 1,13,164 in the intermediate exam.

Students will need their roll number as mentioned in the admit cards to check their scores. It is essential that students use details as mentioned on admit card to check marks. Thus, students need to keep the admit card handy. Students also need to verify the details mentioned in marksheet to check with that of admit card.

UBSE candidates for classes 10 and 12 need to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject and overall to promote to the next class. In the case of a practical examination in a subject, the candidate has to secure 33 per cent separately in both practical and theory marks.

UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: Website crashed

The UBSE official website has crashed likely due to heavy load on the portal. Several students have said they are facing difficulty opening the website. Students can either wait or check other sources to get result such as SMS or directly at News18.com.

UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: Direct Link

Students can check their marks directly at News18 by filling the form below -

UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: How to Check

Step 1: Go to official website of UBSE — uaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Board Results’ link on homepage

Step 3: Click on 10th or 12th result

Step 4: Fill details to check marks

Step 5: Marksheets appear, download

UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: How to Check via SMS

Step 1: Type UK10 ‘Roll Number’ for UBSE Class 10 result and UK12 ‘Roll Number’ for UBSE Class 12 result

Step 3: Send to 56263

Step 4: You will receive the result in a text message once announced

UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: How to Check via DigiLocker

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker online portal or download the app from Play Store

Step 2: Next click on sign up available on the upper left corner of the homepage

Step 3: Enter your name as per Aadhaar card, date of birth, category, valid mobile number, email id, Aadhar number, and create a six-digit security pin.

Step 4: Submit the details and set a username.

Step 5: Click on UBSE 10th, 12th passing certificate/result

Step 6: Click on Class 10, 12 passing certificate/result link on ‘UBSE’ under the ‘education’ tab

Step 7: Either enter your roll number or your mobile number registered with the board

Step 8: Your marksheet will appear

UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: What to Check

Students must also cross check all the details on the UBSE 10th and 12th results to ensure it is error-free. This includes marks, overall percentage, name of the student with spelling, personal details, school name and spelling, percentage and grade calculation, pass/ fail status and whether the roll number is correct or not.

In case of any error in result or any counseling service, students can get in touch with UBSE authorities at 05947-254275 or email to secy-ubse-uk@nic.in.

UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: Evaluation Done in 13 Days

The Uttarakhand Board completed the evaluation of the 10th and 12th copies completed in 13 days. A total of 12 lakh 95 thousand copies of high school and intermediate were checked between April 25 to May 9. The work of making results started after that. A total of 30 centres were set up to check the copies. The Chief Education Officer, principals and about 1000 teachers were engaged in checking the copies.

UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: Topper List After 2 Years

Uttarakhand Board releases the merit list every year, however, in 2021, as the board exams were not held, UBSE did not release any merit list. For this year, it will again be released. The merit list will consist of name of toppers, their marks as well. It will be available at official website after the results are announced.

UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: Past year pass percentages

In 2021, as many as 99.09 per cent students passed class 10 and 99.56 per cent passed class 12 board exams. The exams were cancelled and results were calculated on the basis of an alternative solution. This was a huge jump from 2020 when as many as 80.26 per cent of the total candidates who had appeared for the class 12 examination were declared pass, similarly, the passing percentage for the class was 83.65 per cent.

