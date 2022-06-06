UK Board 10th 12th Result 2022: Websites, Direct Link to Check Uttarakhand Board Marksheets, Know Passing Marks

UK Board 10th 12th Result 2022: The Uttarakhand Board will be announcing the results for class 10 and class 12 board exams held under Uttarakhand Board also known as UK Board. A total of 2,42,955 students including 1,29,785 students in high school or class 10 and 1,13,170 students in class 12 or intermediate will be getting their results today.

UBSE UK Board 10th, 12th Result LIVE Updates

The results will be available at the official website, ubse.uk.gov.in. The results will also be available at News18.com. To check results at News18.com, students need to fill the form below. As soon as the result is out, the marksheet will be displayed. Official time of declaration of result is 4 PM.

The Uttarakhand Board claims to have checked over 12.95 lakh answersheets within 13 days. The exams were held from March 28 to April 19 and evaluation process was carried out from April 25 to May 9. Evaluation process was held across 30 exam centres and over 1000 teachers were involved in this process.

Those who took the board exam need to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject and overall to pass the Uttarakhand board exam. Those who fail in more than two subjects will have to repeat the year. For students who failed in one or two subjects will get a second chance in form of compartmental exams.

Last year, when UBSE did not hold any board exams, nearly all students had passed the Uttarakhand Board. While for class 10 the pass percentage was at 99.09 per cent, in class 12 as many as 99.56 per cent of students had passed the exams. In 2020, when exams were held class 10 pass percentage was 83.65 per cent and 80.26 per cent cleared 12th exams.

In 2020, the class 12 exam was topper was Beauty Vatsal with 96.60 per cent marks. While Yugal Joshi secured the second place with 95.40 per cent marks and Rahul Yadav came third with 95 per cent marks. While, Gaurav Saklani topped class 10 exam with 98.20 per cent marks.

