UK Board 10th, 12th Result LIVE Updates: Uttarakhand Board Results Today at uaresults.nic.in & News18

Once the result is out, it will be available for students to check at official websites, ubse.uk.gov.in, uaresults.nic.in. The result will also be live at News18.com. To check scores with News18, students will have to fill the form below –

Students need about 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as overall to pass the Uttarakhand board. The board conducted the UK board Class 10, 12 exam from March 28 to April 19, 2022. Students who appeared in the exams will be able to check the UK board result 2022 Class 10 and 12.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.