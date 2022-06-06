Home / News / education-career / UK Board 10th, 12th Result LIVE Updates: Uttarakhand Board Results Today at uaresults.nic.in & News18
UK Board 10th, 12th Result LIVE Updates: Uttarakhand Board Results Today at uaresults.nic.in & News18

UK Board 10th, 12th Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Students will be able to check at official websites, ubse.uk.gov.in, uaresults.nic.in. Direct link at News18.com too.

News18.com |
New Delhi // Updated: June 06, 2022, 12:30 IST
UK Board 10th, 12th Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Nearly three lakh students will be getting their class 10 and class 12 board exam results today for the Uttarakhand Board exams. Every year nearly 1.5 lakh students register for class 10 and about 1.2 lakh for class 12 exams. The results will be declared today, June 6 at around 4 PM. Read More

Jun 06, 2022 12:30 IST

UK Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: Passing Marks

The minimum passing marks in the UK Board 10th, 12th exams 2022 is 33 per cent. Last year, the pass percentage in the 10th exam was 99.09 per cent and 99.56 per cent in 12th.

Jun 06, 2022 12:18 IST

UBSE 10th Result 2022: Results to be out today At 4 Pm

Uttarakhand Board will release the Class 10th result 2022 on June 6, 2022 at 4 PM. Notably, around 1.2 lakh students appeared for class 10 board examinations. The result will be available in an online mode on- uaresults.nic.in. Students waiting for the result of UBSE 10th, and 12th must note that the link of the Uttarakhand Board Result 2022 will be activated on uaresults.nic.in.

Jun 06, 2022 12:04 IST

UBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022: How you can check Uttarakhand Result?

Step 1- Visit the official website of Uttarakhand Board- uaresults.nic.in or ubse.uk.gov.in.

Step 2- Once on the homepage, click on Class 10/12th Result 2022 Link.

Step 3- Uttarakhand Board Class 10/12 Result will appear on the screen after filling in the asked login details.

Step 4- The student will have to download the UBSE Class 10/12 Result and take a printout.

Once the result is out, it will be available for students to check at official websites, ubse.uk.gov.in,  uaresults.nic.in. The result will also be live at News18.com. To check scores with News18, students will have to fill the form below –

Students need about 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as overall to pass the Uttarakhand board. The board conducted the UK board Class 10, 12 exam from March 28 to April 19, 2022. Students who appeared in the exams will be able to check the UK board result 2022 Class 10 and 12.

