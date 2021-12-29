UK Emerges as Most Popular Destination for Study Abroad Aspirants: Leap Scholar

UK has ranked as the most popular study abroad destination followed by Canada and the USA, according to data of over 75,000 applications processed by Leap Scholar, an overseas study abroad platform.

Based on the applications for the year 2021, the most popular country for students to study in is the UK. As many as 49 per cent of students prefer to study in the UK followed by Canada at 36 per cent, and the USA at 18 per cent. The most popular courses for study abroad in 2021 include MBA, MSc Data Science, and computer science, while MSc management, business analytics, and project management saw an increase in popularity. The year has witnessed an increasing trend of students preferring specialised courses.

“2021 has seen a pent-up demand in the study abroad space and the aspiration to go overseas for education is higher than ever among students. They are exploring new and diverse ambitions, and we are excited to support them in this journey," said Vaibhav Singh, co-founder of Leap Scholar.

The study reveals that the education abroad segment bounced back strongly in 2021 after a multi-decade Covid-induced low in 2020. With the introduction of the graduation immigration route, interest in the UK as a study abroad destination zoomed.

The new policy allows students graduating from UK universities to work in the UK for up to 2 years. This trend is expected to continue in 2022 as well. Canada continued to be a favoured destination among students supported by diverse educational opportunities and a student-friendly policy stance. The US had a particularly strong rebound with the new political administration taking a welcoming stance towards international students. Leap Scholar witnessed the highest number of students going abroad in 2021. With nearly 1.5 million members, the Leap community is one of the largest global platforms for international aspirants.

