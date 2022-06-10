UK University Offers UG, PG Courses in Communication Design, Campus in India

International School of Creative Arts (ISCA) has collaborated with Liverpool John Moores University (LJMU), UK to launch undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in communication design in India. The programmes to be delivered include BA(Hons) in communication design with specialisations in animation, graphic design, VFX, game art and design, photography, UI/UX and advertising and MA in communication design.

Students who have cleared class 12 or appeared for the exam can apply for the BA(Hons) courses while for the masters, students must have cleared graduation. The programmes will commence from the upcoming academic year in Kochi and Bengaluru.

Dr Ashwath Narayan CN, Minister of Higher Education and Skills, Government of Karnataka who was present at the launch of the courses said, “NEP 2020 has created a conducive environment for internationalisation of education. It has opened the doors for educational institutions around the globe to recognise each other’s domain of expertise and collaborate, thereby creating a lot of opportunities for everyone. UGC has also stepped forward to facilitate this kind of collaboration and partnerships to expand their reach. I must congratulate both ISDC and Liverpool John Moores University for the partnership, which will provide excellent opportunities for students interested in a career in art and design."

Advertisement

“This partnership provides the opportunity for young people to experience the excellent teaching and learning environment that both ISDC and LJMU have to offer. Under the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Indian HEIs will focus on 3Is – interdisciplinary research, industry connect and internationalisation, the three pillars required to elevate Indian institutions to global standards. UK universities have worked together with higher education organisations in India for many years. These collaborations contribute to both the UK and Indian economies and provide wider benefits to students, staff at both institutions." Said Professor Joe Yates - Pro Vice Chancellor - Faculty of Arts, Professional and Social Studies, Liverpool John Moores University.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.