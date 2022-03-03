Ukraine Crisis Highlights Need to Change Indian Medical Education, Students Want it to Start With NEET

The ongoing crisis in Ukraine and the plight of Indian students stuck in the country have highlighted the need for affordable medical education in India. The first Indian casualty in the war between Ukraine and Russia - Naveen - a 21-year-old Indian medical student had obtained 97 per cent marks in his class 12 (PUC II) board exams, however, he could not get a seat in Indian medical colleges because of fund crunch.

Not just Naveen, many middle-class Indians claim that medical education, especially in private medical colleges is out of their reach due to high fees. If a student is not a top-scoring one, getting a seat in India is a hard task.

Blaming politicians for the poor education system, Naveen’s father in his interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to ensure that quality higher education is provided at a minimum expense in private institutes as well. “At least, from now on some efforts in this direction should be made," the father said.

Resonating similar sentiments, medical aspirants, students, and experts have taken to Twitter and demanded an overhaul of Indian medical education. They want the change to start from how we shortlist our students for admission to medical colleges - NEET - the national level medical entrance and eligibility exam.

NEET - implemented in 2013 - has been in controversies ever since its launch. Tamil Nadu had demanded to exempt the state from a national-level exam stating that having only one exam makes it high-pressure for students. Many states want to implement state-level exams in medical entrance like in engineering to ensure students from state boards also stand a chance.

