Ukraine Crisis: Indian Embassy Did Not Take Calls from Stranded Students, Claims Congress

The Congress on Monday alleged that the Indian embassy was not taking calls from students stranded amid the war in Ukraine. Taking to reporters at party headquarters here, spokesperson Pawan Khera said 1,173 people from Uttar Pradesh are stuck in Ukraine amid a Russian military offensive.

The Indian embassy told the people in Ukraine to go to the Poland border from where arrangements were being made for them to return home. When people reached the border, the phones in the embassy were not picked up, Khera claimed. The government which does not care about its children and citizens is dreaming of becoming a world guru, he added.

"Thousands of Indians are stranded in Ukraine, out of which 1,173 people are from Uttar Pradesh only, he said. Khera further accused the BJP of sowing seeds of hatred in the minds of the youth and diverting people’s attention from real issues concerning them and the country.

The BJP rakes up past incidents to divert people’s attention and create hatred and at times, lures people by making false promises of a glorious future, Khera said. However, no one can fool the people on the same issues again and again, he said, adding that everybody knows that fuel prices will again increase after the assembly elections are over.

“The PM has indicated this on Sunday in UP when he said that we don’t have oil wells," he said. Slamming the Uttar Pradesh government, Khera said people will never forget the death of children in a Gorakhpur hospital due to shortage of oxygen supply, the floating bodies in Ganga river during the second Covid wave, hardships faced by migrant labourers returning home due to Covid lockdown and the lathi charge on women students protesting against inaction in an alleged molestation case.

