Ukraine Native, Former Prof at Anna University Stranded in Villupuram, Seeks Help

A Ukraine native who was a professor in Tamil Nadu has sought help from the officials in retrieving his stolen documents while returning from Bengaluru recently.

A bag containing documents including the passport of a former Russian language professor who worked in the Department of Foreign Languages ​​at Anna University in Chennai has been allegedly stolen by a stranger last month. The public has demanded to lend help and send him home.

Jersey is a native of Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine. He was a Professor of Russian Language at Anna University from 1985 to 1989. Later, he has also been staying at the Auroville in Puducherry for past many years. While returning from Bengaluru last month, he had allegedly lost his bag that contained all his documents including passport. Apparently, the man had lodged a complaint at Auroville and Kottakkuppam police stations, yet nothing has been retrieved till now.

For the past 10 days, the elderly foreigner has been in great distress without food and water, stranded at Bommayapalayam near Villupuram-Puducherry border, holding a notice sheet stating ‘Help to the ex-professor from Ukraine, please’.

Meanwhile, the locals have demanded that the Villupuram District Collector and the District Superintendent of Police should immediately assist him and send him back to his country.

