Ukraine-Returned Students Seeks Admission in Indian Medical Colleges, Plea in SC

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions regarding the continuation of education of Ukraine returned students who were studying medical courses there. The plea has sought their admissions to medical colleges in India.

The petitioners have highlighted that there are no prospects available in the near future for them to go back and complete their education course in Ukraine. Hence, have sought help form the government, reported Live Law. “Even private institutions like MIT Group of Institutions from Maharashtra have come forward in offering seats for Indian Medical Student returning from war-torn country of Ukraine", the petition states.

The petition filed through advocates Rana Sandeep Busa and Dr Neetu Naidu states that the government needs to look into the matter and make way for admission of these students into the Indian medical colleges. The petition also sought relief for providing orientation programme equivalent to the medical subjects for preparing them for the Indian curriculum.

“It has to be taken into consideration that National Medical Commission has allowed Foreign Medical Graduates to Complete their Internship in India due to the on-going war between Ukraine and Russia, so in this backdrop the Government must consider the plight of the Medical students who were forced to flee for their lives leaving behind their Medical Education in between and returned back to India because of the ongoing war," the petition said.

“The abrupt stop in their education is affecting the fundamental rights of almost 20,000 Indian Medical Students, particularly the Right to Life & Right to Equality. Once the students are returning back to India their prospects are bleak and poor. In this dire situation it is the duty of the Central and State Government to come forward and extend an helping hand to the students and their families," the plea added.

