Unacademy Founder Gaurav Munjal's Family, Pet Evacuated on Tractor From Bengaluru Rains | Watch

Due to the incessant rains, many areas in Bengaluru have been waterlogged. In the last few days, many areas in the city have been left flooded. Amidst this people are being transported by tractors through flooded neighbourhoods. Narrating his experience, Unacademy CEO Gaurav Munjal has also shared a video of his family and pet being evacuated on a tractor after his residence society was submerged in water. He further asked people to take care of themselves and contact him if in need of help.

Sharing a video on Twitter, he wrote, “Family and my Pet Albus has been evacuated on a Tractor from our society that’s now submerged. Things are bad. Please take care. DM me if you need any help, I’ll try my best to help."

Advertisement

Due to severe waterlogging in the city, many IT workers in Bengaluru have been using tractors to commute to work. On September 5, many local employees of IT companies commuted by tractor. A local woman told media that she cannot take so many leaves from the office. She added that she has to go to work as work is getting affected, which is why they are awaiting tractors to drop them to work for Rs 50, she told media.

Several private schools in the city have declared holidays and have switched to online teaching for a few days. Meanwhile, many offices in the city have also suggested that employees work from home. Most parts of the Outer Ring Road, Sarjapur road, that houses some IT firms resembled lakes, affecting the movement of vehicular traffic.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here