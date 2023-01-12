Under School Chalo Abhiyaan, 40 Lakh Students Enrolled in UP’s Schools in Last 4 Years

The Department of Basic Education, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday said that more than 40 lakh students enrolled in primary and upper primary schools in four years under its “School Chalo Abhiyan".

As per the data released, in the last 4 years, 3,96,655 out-of-school students and 2,55,136 differently-abled students under the Samarthya Abhiyan enrolled in UP schools.

This announcement was made with a tweet in Hindi which, when translated to English, reads, “Success achieved in sending a large number of children to schools under “Nipun Bharat’."

The image shared with the tweet goes on to say that the School Chalo Abhiyaan conducted by the Basic Education Department has paid off well with more than 40 lakh students being enrolled in primary and upper primary schools in the last four years.

Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of UP, introduced the School Chalo Abhiyaan from Jaichandpur Katghara Upper Primary School in the Shravasti district in April of last year, intending to guarantee 100 per cent enrollment of students into primary and upper primary schools.

According to the Hindustan Times, Uttar Pradesh’s Basic Education Minister Sandeep Singh stated at a news conference held in July 2022 that 3,96,655 out-of-school pupils have been enrolled through a door-to-door public relations survey and 2,55,136 differently-abled students have been identified/enrolled in UP schools under the Samarthya Abhiyan. He further stated that the number of students enrolled in basic shiksha parishad schools was gradually growing. Enrollment was 1.52 crore in 2016-17, however, it has already climbed to 1.90 crore in 2022-23.

Yogi Adityanath emphasised that all of the objectives of Operation Kayakalp, which attempts to improve schools, must be met by government schools. During the School Chalo Abhiyaan’s inception, it was stressed that in addition to having public representatives involved, each MLA also had to adopt a school for the institution to grow holistically. According to India TV, the CM also mandated that all public schools provide pupils with essential amenities including restrooms, running water, furniture, and smart classrooms.

Officials from the Basic Education Department were also tasked with launching a campaign to partner with former students of government schools and businesses to improve state-run educational institutions. A further requirement placed on the department was to make sure that teachers were deployed in all state-run schools.

