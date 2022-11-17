Home » News » education-career » UNESCO India-Africa Hackathon 2022 for Students on Nov 22, All You Need to Know

UNESCO India-Africa Hackathon 2022 for Students on Nov 22, All You Need to Know

The two days of the hackathon will comprise a 36-hour non-stop event where students from various countries will use their skills to provide solutions to complex problems

A total of 603 students, under the guidance of 100 mentors, will focus on tackling 20 problem statements (Representative image)
India is all set to host the UNESCO India-Africa Hackathon from November 23 to 24 this year. A total of 603 students, under the guidance of 100 mentors, will focus on tackling 20 problem statements. Agriculture, drinking water and sanitation, education, energy/sustainability, and health and hygiene are the five sub-themes under the umbrella theme, LiFE.

The UIA Hackathon, being organised jointly by United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Ministry of Education, and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), will be inaugurated on November 22.

The two days of the hackathon will comprise a 36-hour non-stop event where students from various countries will use their skills to provide solutions to complex problems. Students taking part in the hackathon must be proficient in coding or software development in User Interface and User Experience design (UI/UX), Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML), Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality (AR/VR), Internet of Things (IoT), and data analysis.

According to a report by ANI, the event will be held at Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The UIA Hackathon will bring together members of the student, educator, and research community of India and several African nations to solve the challenges that these countries face. The hackathon is also a vibrant avenue for cultural amalgamation. This edition of the event will see participation from 22 African nations.

The primary aim of the UIAH 2022 is to explore novel technologies and skills and create solutions for social causes. It will also focus on nourishing potential, sourcing incubation programmes, and creating potential start-ups. The nodal agency will make the teams, assign mentors to each team, and ensure that language and culture barriers between the students do not become an issue.

The prize distribution ceremony for the Hackathon will take place on November 25. Regarding the event, Abhay Jere, Chief Innovation Officer of the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell said, “Our annual initiative Smart India Hackathon has captured the imagination of young minds and has kickstarted the culture of Hackathons in India. Last year, we successfully organised India-ASEAN Hackathon and now with UIA hackathon, we aim to broaden our collaborations," as per an official statement.

