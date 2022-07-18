Unhappy With 99.9 Percentile, JEE Main Topper to Take Engineering Entrance Again to 'Improve Score'

Mumbai-based Chinmay Moorjani has scored 99.956 percentile in the first session of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022. This has landed him among the toppers, however, he is not satisfied with the score and would be appearing for the engineering entrance exam the second time.

The 17-year-old’s says he also plans to appear for the second session of the engineering entrance scheduled to be held from July 21 onwards to check if he can score better. “I will be writing the JEE Mains second session exam as well, as it will help me increase my score," he told News18.com

Also read| UP Boy Gets 100 Percentile in JEE Main ‘Without Preparation’, Cracks IISc Too, Now Aims at IIT

Advertisement

He began his preparations soon after finishing his class 10th board exam in 2020. Always passionate about engineering, he now plan to crack JEE Advanced and grab a seat at one of the top IITs in the country. “I have always been passionate about engineering since my childhood. My aim is to get into a top IIT," he said.

He started preparing for JEE Main soon after completing his 10th board exam. “While preparing for the exam I made detailed notes and ensured that I completed the study material on time. I solved as many previous years’ question papers and attempted two - three mock tests every week. Further, I also attended the live doubt solving classes at the coaching institute," he said. Chinmay had opted for online coaching at Unacademy.

Read | JEE Main 2022 Topper Navya to Retake Exam Despite Getting Full Marks in First Attempt, Says its Good Practice

His father is an architect, while his mother is a homemaker. He also has a younger sister who is studying in class 8. Chinmay completed his class 10 and 12 both from CBSE board affiliated Ryan International School. He had scored 98 per cent in 10th board exam and is awaiting his 12th result.

Advertisement

Chinmay is not the only one who plans to sit for JEE Main 2022 session 2. Rajasthan’s Navya Hisaria who scored full marks or 100 percentile in the first session also plans to sit for the next session. The topper intends to appear for the second session of JEE Main 2022 for the sake of practice. The topper said it will help him practice his time management skills. Even if these students scores less in the second term, as per rules, the best of the two attempts’ scores will be counted in the final result.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.