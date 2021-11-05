Unhappy with Previous Rank, Uttar Pradesh Boy Appears for NEET Again Gets Rank 4

While many students find it hard to pass the national level medical entrance exam - NEET - even once, Uttar Pradesh’s Aman Kumar Tripathi has done it twice. He appeared for NEET for the first time in 2020. Claiming that he appeared only after self-study and got ranked in the 30,000 series in the first attempt, the native of Banda said he knew he could do better. Thus, Aman dropped a year and started focused preparations for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021. This year, Aman has managed to get All India Rank 4.

He scored 716 marks out of 720 in NEET 2021. In the 2020 exam, Aman had obtained rank in 30,000s which he claims did not get him a good college. “I didn’t get through any good college but I knew I could perform better hence I decided to drop and prepare for the medical entrance," he told News18.com. He had prepared from Allen Coaching institute for the second attempt.

While his father Rajendra Prasad Tripathi is a government school teacher, his mother Meera Tripathi is a homemaker. He also has a brother who is preparing for the state-level Provincial Civil Service (PCS). “I always wanted to be a doctor and it was my father’s dream too," he says adding that he wants to join AIIMS Delhi for his graduation.

Till class 8, Aman studied in a school in Banda after which he shifted to Lucknow for his further studies. He completed class 10 from Central Academy Lucknow with 97.2 per cent and class 12 from CBSE affiliated Loyola International School with 95.8 per cent. After class 12, he shifted to Kota for his coaching classes for NEET 2021 preparations.

Like other NEET toppers, he too focussed mostly on NCERT as well as the practice questions from modules for physics and chemistry along with class notes. He had no fixed time or schedule for his preparations. Like his fellow NEET 2021 aspirant and AIR 1 Hrutul Chhag, he too studied on the basis of topics and subjects each day. “I used to set some topics per day and put my mind that I have to finish it on that day no matter how much time it took," says Aman.

“I began my paper with biology followed by chemistry and physics. Since there were two sections in this year’s exam pattern, at first, from section A, I solved all four sections zoology, botany, chemistry, and physics. Then I attempted section B. After completing section A almost 80 per cent of answers were completed and so I felt a little relaxed and got the energy to attempt the next section," he said adding, “For me, attempting questions in this manner worked in my favour. It varies from student to student."

Due to COVID-19, shifting from offline classes to online did create some problems for the 18-year-old however, he says he hass “adjusted". The doubt clearing sessions with teachers were difficult but he’s managed and secured one of the top ranks in the medical entrance. “My brother too helped me with the exams and any sort of problem was there he used to help me out," Aman concludes.

