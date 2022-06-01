Unhappy With RBSE 12th Results? Know How to Apply for Scrutiny

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared the results for class 12 science and commerce streams. While the pass percentage of both streams has been over 90 per cent, candidates who are not satisficed with their marks can apply for the scrutiny of the answer sheets. This window will remain open for 10 days from the date of declaration of the results without any late fees. The board has further added that it does not allow re-evaluation or re-examination for candidates who appeared for class 10 or 12 board exams.

The window to apply for the scrutiny round will be available for five more days but with late fees. The fees to apply for the scrutiny round is Rs 100 and needs to be paid online via debit card, credit card or net banking.

Now, with commerce and science result out, the board will be announcing the 12th arts results by June 15. Once released, the RBSE intermediate results 2022 will be available at rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajasthan.indiaresults.com, and rbse.org. Like RBSE 12th science and commerce results, arts too will be available directly at News18.com. Students will need to fill the form below and they will receive the notification directly once the results are announced.

To clear the exam, students will have to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks overall and in each subject. For subjects which has practical aspects, students need to pass practical and theory papers separately. The exams were held between March 24 and April 26 this year.

After receiving the RBSE 12th results, students need to also ensure it is error-free. Apart from the marks, they need to check the spellings of their name, application number, subject names, total marks and percentage calculation, subject-wise marks, pass/fail status, grades, etc. In case of any discrepancy, report to the authorities immediately.

