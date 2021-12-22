Universities are Suppose to Prepare Students to Address Real World Problems: Former ISRO chairman K Kasturiranga

Former ISRO chairman K Kasturirangan on Tuesday said the job of universities is to prepare students to address real world problems from a multidisciplinary perspective. Kasturirangan, who was also the head of the committee that drafted the National Education Policy (NEP), said this while addressing the 10th convocation ceremony of the Delhi government-run Dr BR Ambedkar University.

“India now needs an educational system aligned with the aspirational goals of the 21st-century education. The NEP has been crafted to ensure it touches the life of every citizen," he said. He encouraged the students to adopt a lifelong learning perspective and think innovatively while drawing from their cultural knowledge to address the new and ever evolving socio-economic challenges.

Read| NEP Weakening the Base of Education, claims NSUI: Launches Campaign to Oppose ‘Anti-Student Policies’ of Centre

Advertisement

Kasturirangan highlighted the role of universities in national development, especially in the next decade when India will have a massive demographic dividend. “The task of the universities in this context is to prepare the youth to understand and address real world problems from a multidisciplinary perspective," he said.

He appreciated that the structure of the Ambedkar University is already based on a multidisciplinary approach as recommended by the NEP 2020. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the students of the university must hold their certificates carrying Babasaheb Ambedkar’s name with great pride. He also called upon the students to join the “Desh Ke Mentors" programme launched by the AAP government and undertake the responsibility to mentor and guide the students studying in the government schools of Delhi.

He further said not only has the quality of education improved in the Ambedkar University, the number of seats has also increased and every year, thousands of students are graduating from the university. The government has decided to soon add two new campuses to the university and admit more students, Sisodia said. “The fourth campus of the Ambedkar University, stretching over 49 acres, is being developed in Dhirpur.

This will allow 5,000 more students to take admissions in the university. In addition, the fifth campus is being set up in Rohini with 3,475 seats in various courses. The design of both the campuses is world class and environmentally sustainable. Both the campuses will be self-sufficient in terms of energy and will use green-energy," the deputy chief minister said.

Read| Gorakhpur Will Become ‘Special Education Zone’: Dharmendra Pradhan

Advertisement

Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Anu Singh Lather, said a total of 1,042 students received their degrees in various areas of social sciences and humanities. Of them, 438 received undergraduate degrees, 558 postgraduate degrees, 29 MPhil degrees, five PhD degrees and 12 students were awarded with diplomas, she said. Lather shared that 63.05 per cent of the graduating students were women. She highlighted that there is a steep leap in the number of applications received for the undergraduate, post-graduate and PhD programmes from 23,304 to 31,237 this year.

“The university has adopted three slum clusters in the Moti Nagar constituency (Jawahar Nagar, Chuna Bhatti and Kirti Nagar 5/35), where the Outreach and Extension Division will organise its activities. In 2022, the university will introduce many more courses, schools and centres to achieve the target of student enrolment set by the National Education Policy 2020," she said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.