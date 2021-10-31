University of Allahabad Cancels Even Semesters Exams, Promote Students via Internal Assessment

The University of Allahabad has cancelled the offline exam of even semester students for this academic year. Making the announcement via Twitter, the varsity said that students currently studying in the second, fourth, sixth, or eighth semesters of their courses will be promoted on the basis of their performance in internal assessment examinations.

The university tweeted, “In a meeting of examination committee today it was decided that. 1. The offline exams of the even semesters (2,4,6,8) stand cancelled, and the students will be promoted on the basis of their internal assessment marks."

The thread also stated that classes will resume in a hybrid mode after Diwali vacations where students will have the option to attend either offline or online classes. Offline classes will commence from December 17 subject to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation of that time.

Though the semester examination has been cancelled, the varsity will conduct the annual exams in offline mode in the second week of March next year with all the necessary precautions of the COVID-19 protocols.

However, this is not the first time that the university has cancelled the examination process. Last year too, the university had cancelled the examination process and promoted students to higher classes on the basis of assessment done internally.

Earlier this month, the university conducted entrance for admission in various courses between October 18 to 23. The admission process of the university began after much delay caused by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The application process was kept open till October 7. This year, students were given an option to choose between offline and online mode depending upon their purposes. The university conducted the examination across several centres while following the COVID guidelines laid down by the government. Interestingly, there are more centres for online examination than offline tests this year.

