University of Birmingham Offers Online MBA, Applications Open

University of Birmingham, in partnership with Wiley’s University Services, is inviting applications for its online MBA programme. It is two and a half years online masters programme. The applications for the University of Birmingham’s online MBA programme are open until June 6. Students can apply for the programme from the official website of the Wiley’s University.

“The University of Birmingham’s online MBA programme is a 180-credit full master’s programme spanning two and a half years. In the first year, students will complete core modules and gain essential business knowledge. Topics of study include international business and strategy, operations management, organisational behaviour and more. In the second year, students can choose six elective modules that most closely align with their career goals, such as entrepreneurship and innovation, advanced business strategy, business ethics and several others," informed the institute in its press release.

Further, the programme also entails a credit-backed research project. Enrolment into the programme will get students online lectures from business leaders and faculty, optional on-campus workshops, and virtual networking events.

Ian Myatt, Director of Insight, Channels and Educational Enterprise at the University of Birmingham said, “Our fully online MBA programme is designed with the help of industry partnerships and ensures that students meet the demands of today’s global marketplace.

Todd Zipper, Wiley’s Executive Vice President and General Manager of University Services and Talent Development said, “Building on our long-term association with University of Birmingham, we are proud to support the University’s online MBA programme. We are certain that students will benefit from our quality services and delivery."

To apply for the Online MBA from the Birmingham Business School, learners require to be a holder of a three-year BA/BAA/BCom/BSc/LLB or four-year BE/B. Tech from a recognised university (the final grade would need to be 60 per cent or higher, which is equivalent to a UK 2:1), and a minimum of three years’ professional experience at management level, as per the university.

