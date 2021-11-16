University Of California Irvine Launches 6-Month, Online PG Programme in Cloud Computing

University Of California Irvine (UCI) has launched a new postgraduation programme called ‘Professional Certificate in Cloud Computing’. It has been designed for professionals who want to upskill in emerging cloud technologies.

Launched in collaboration with Simplilearn, a digital skills training provider, and the UCI Division of Continuing Education (DCE), it is best suited for middle and top management professionals with over eight years of work experience. The six-month online course will be delivered via Simplilearn bootcamp-style learning delivery model and will include self-paced videos, instructor-led live virtual classrooms, and interactive labs.

The course is divided into four components — prerequisite courses, mandatory courses, and a capstone project that offers students an opportunity to solve real-world challenges in cloud architecture. The learners will also benefit from the exclusive master classes conducted by the UCI’s faculty, claims Simplilearn.

Upon completion, candidates will receive a certificate from the University of California Irvine along with alumni status in the Division of Continuing Education chapter to enable interaction amongst the UC Irvine community. “Learners will get continuing education credits on programme completion which will demonstrate their commitment to ongoing learning. Learners in India will be enrolled in Simplilearn’s Job Assistance service," the official notice reads.

This comprehensive programme will offer learners the benefit of UCI’s academic excellence and Simplilearn’s award-winning curriculum to develop a set of in-demand cloud-related skills and accelerate their career trajectory.

Speaking about the course, Anand Narayanan, Chief Product Officer, Simplilearn, said, “Cloud has been a critical topic among CIOs and IT decision-makers for the past decade. The global pandemic has only served to further drive organisations of all sizes across all sectors to adopt digital and cloud-based technologies in a secure and scalable manner. This in-depth program will provide extensive knowledge to learners and open new growth opportunities for them."

Stephane Muller, Directory of Business and Technology Programs at the UCI DCE said, “Owing to the current scenario, Cloud has become a critical technology domain. From allowing online learning to supporting remote work, Cloud has emerged as indispensable in the pandemic and post-pandemic for business survival. Seeing the surge in demand for Cloud services, it’s clear that graduates and young professionals should understand and pursue careers in this domain."

