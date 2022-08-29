University of Essex Launches Online PG Programme in Business and Management, Students, Professionals Can Apply

Applications are now open for working professionals in India to study a PG Cert Business and Management (Business Analytics) with the University of Essex online. It is a Postgraduate Certificate course that can be taken online. Those interested can apply till 1 September 2022.

“In order to excel in business, there is a need to understand the opportunities available through the effective and ethical use of data. This a challenging yet rewarding field and the Postgraduate Certificate course gives an insight into the key methods a manager can use to analyse data and make informed decisions. You will also gain strong business knowledge that would be beneficial in roles across finance, data analysis, customer services, business development and marketing. The skills developed will also help you improve as a manager," claims the university in its press release.

This business course is an online course and both students and working professions can apply for the course, as it is a part-time course with an indicative study duration of eight months. On completion of the course, students will be awarded a certificate by the University of Essex’s Business School, a world-renowned institution ranked in the UK’s top 30 universities (Complete University Guide 2022). Course content is delivered via lecturecasts, which offer a contemporary and accessible way to interact with multimedia content via engaging and interactive activities.

Advertisement

Those who have an undergraduate degree from an approved institution, equivalent to a UK Honours degree, or a relevant professional qualification can apply. Further, for the work experience entry route, you must have at least five years of management-level work experience.

The institute also informed the students that their English proficiency should ne equivalent to an IELTS score of 6.5. For those who do not have an IELTS or equivalent qualification, the university will ask them to pass their online English test.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here