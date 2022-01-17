University of Manchester Invites Applications for LLB, LLM

The University of Manchester has invited applications for its law programmes — LLB and LLM in collaboration with Fateh Education. The university is recognized by the Bar Council of India. While for the LLB, the last date to apply is February 26, for LLM, it is March 18.

A number of partial scholarships are available to students from India for both the programmes including a British Council GREAT scholarship for Law and Justice for Master’s students which has a value of £10,000. All scholarships are awarded based on academic merit, the university states.

>Also read| IIM Kashipur PhD Admissions Open

Advertisement

In the LLB programme, the students will build the foundation of the studies by undertaking compulsory modules in law and units relating to the joint honours programme. Students studying law with the international study will spend their third year abroad at one of the partner institutions, before returning to Manchester for their final year. The tuition fees for international students will be £21,500 per annum.

Students must have cleared class 12 from CBSE or CISCE with a minimum average of 90 per cent which must include at least 80 per cent in English. Other state boards are considered but may be subject to an increased requirement.

The LLM programmes include international business and commercial law, international financial services regulations, public international law, and healthcare and ethics law. Tuition fees for international students will be £23,000 per annum

>Read| How to Create Timetable to Manage Boards, JEE, NEET Preparations

Advertisement

Students must have a three-year degree in law with first-class from a reputable university. The minimum requirement typically ranges from 60-80 per cent overall, depending on the quality of the university of prior study and grading scale.

They must also have cleared class12 from CBSE with a score of 85 per cent in English, or IELTS score of 7.0 overall, with 7.0 in writing and no component score below 6.5, is also required for entry. English is not required at the time of application.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.