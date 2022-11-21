University of North Carolina Allows Sikh Students to Wear Kirpan, Conditions Apply

The University of North Carolina has modified its policy to permit Sikh students to carry their kirpans (kirpan is a curved, single-edged dagger or holy knife carried by Sikh community) under specific circumstances.

The move comes following a Sikh student’s detention by campus police for carrying the kirpan earlier this year. After the incident, video of the incident had gone viral immediately and drew criticisms towards the varsity’s campus policies. Following this incident, two months later, the institution in North Carolina, United States, was forced to change its policies.

The institution now permits students to carry a kirpan as long as it is sheathed and held close to the body. Additionally, the blade must be no longer than 3 inches. The institution claimed that in order to acquire the knowledge necessary to alter its policy, it sought assistance from Sikh organisations like The Sikh Coalition and the Global Sikh Council.

The institution also stated that by speaking with the Office of Civil Rights and Title IX, students can request to wear a larger kirpan or any other religious accommodations. Each of these petitions would be examined individually.

The decision took effect right away, according to a statement issued by Chancellor Sharon L Gaber and Chief Diversity Officer Brandon L Wolfe.

“The Office of Diversity and Inclusion, with support from Institutional Integrity, also conducted additional awareness training this week with our police department and will continue its work to expand our cultural education and training opportunities for all of campus," the statement said.

“Over the past several weeks, we have engaged in dialogue with representatives from the local and global Sikh communities about how we could modify University policies to honour the tenets of religious freedom while protecting the safety of our campus," the statement said.

