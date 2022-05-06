University Question Paper Allegedly Asks Students to Write Similarities Between 'Fascisms' and 'Hindutva', Starts Row

Sharda University’s BA Political science question paper asked students to write similarities between fascisms and the Hindutva or Hindu right-wing. In the political science question, the university asked students, ‘Do you find any similarities between Fascisms/Nazism’ and Hindu right wing (Hindutva)? Elaborate with arguments. The screenshot of the question paper was shared on social media by a BJP leader Vikash Preetam Sinha.

After the question paper was found floating on social media, a large section of people has started to condemn it. The #BanShardaUniversity is trending on social media blogging site - Twitter.

While some have called it ‘demonization of Hindus’ some are saying it’s an open-ended question and relevant in political science exam.

The validity of the question paper could not be verified. The university has not issued any statement on this regard yet.

