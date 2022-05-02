JNVST for Class 6 Entrance Exam Unofficial Answer Key Out, Result Soon

The answer key of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) for Class 6, which was held on April 30, 2022, has been released. The unofficial answer key of JNVST 2022 Class 6 has been released by the subject experts. The Answer Key released by some coaching institutes will help the students calculate their probable marks in the examination.

Students can find the Navodaya Vidyalaya Unofficial Answer Key 2022 for class 6 on YouTube channels and the websites of the coaching institutes. JNVST 2022 Class 6 was conducted on 30th April 2022 at 11.30 am across the country.

Check Unofficial Answer Keys from these YouTube Channels 2022

Future Series Institute, All Rounder BSS, Drona School, Exam Axis, Study 24 Hours.

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test 2022 for class 6 was conducted for 100 marks. The JNVST question paper consisted of 80 questions and the time allotted was 2 hours. The JNVST 2022 question paper had 3 sections including questions from Mental Ability, Arithmetic, and Language.

JNVST Class 9 exam was conducted on April 9, 2022. NVS Result 2022 for classes 6 and 9 will be released in May 2022 on official websites- navodaya.gov.in and cbseitms.nic.in.

