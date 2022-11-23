UP 10th, 12th Board Exam 2023 Schedule Soon: When and Where to Check

The UP board class 10 and class 12 exam date sheet is going to be shared by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) soon, likely by this month. Once the exam schedule is released, students would be able to download it from the official website at upmsp.edu.in. According to reports, the exam date sheet may be published in the last week of November or in the first week of December.

The exams for UP board classes 10 and 12 are expected to be administered in March next year. The model question papers have already been released, and students taking the exams can use it for preparations. It is to be noted that the model papers have been released for only class 10 as of now and not for classes 9, 11, and 12.

The date sheet will include information such as the board name, exam name (high school/intermediate), exam date, year, day, and time. The examinations are most likely to be held in two shifts. To avoid the last-minute rush, students must arrive at the exam centre an hour before the reporting time.

The UP board exam will be taken by more than 58 lakh students. A preliminary look at the registrations suggests that this year’s sign ups for class 10 and class 12 board examinations exceed last year’s by over 6.74 lakh. A total of 31,16,458 students have registered to appear for class 10, while 27,50,871 have enrolled for the class 12 examinations after the last date of registration. Thus, taking the total to 58,78,448 students.

Further, the Uttar Pradesh board has commenced the high school and inter board exams 2023 preparations. The monitoring of the exams will be done online for which CCTV cameras are being installed at the selected exam centres. These CCTV cameras will be connected to the exam control room to keep a check on cheating during the exam. Besides, answer sheets will be stitched to stop rigging by changing the copies of meritorious students. The UP board has decided to send stitched answer sheets to all 75 districts of the state. Earlier, several cases of children changing the answer sheets were found.

