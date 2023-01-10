UP 10th, 12th Board Exams 2023 Datesheet Out, to Start From February 16

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the UPMSP high school and intermediate board exams 2023 datesheet. The class 10 board exams 2023 will begin from February 16 and continue till March 3 while the class 12 board exams will be conducted from February 16 to March 4. The UP board exam timetable can be accessed on the official website at upmsp.edu.in.

The exam will be held in two shifts — he morning shift will start from 8 am to 11:15 am and the second shift will be from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. The UP board exams will be completed before Holi. The UPMSP has allocated a total of 8752 examination centres for the board exams while last year, 8373 exam centres were allocated.

Over 58 lakh students have registered for the UP board 10th and 12th exam this year, which is the highest number ever. At this session, the maximum number of girls have registered for the class 10 board exams as compared to the last five years. The intermediate practical examination will be conducted from January 16 to January 20 while the pre-boards will commence from January 21.

UP 10th, 12th board exam datesheet: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website at upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the UP board 10th, 12th exam schedule

Step 3: A pdf file will open on screen

Step 4: Download and save the timetable for further use

This year, the exam pattern may be different. The papers will be divided into two parts – multiple-choice questions and subjective questions. About 30 per cent of the question paper, or the first section of 20 marks, will consist of multiple-choice questions, to be answered by the candidates on the OMR sheet. The second part, carrying 70 per cent or 50 marks, will consist of descriptive questions to be answered on conventional paper.

Meanwhile, the UPMSP has taken several measures to stop cheating in board exams. The answer sheets in the board exams this time will be stitched to stop rigging by changing the copies of meritorious students. The UP board has decided to send stitched answer sheets to all 75 districts of the state. Earlier, several cases of children changing the answer sheets were found. Those who were quick in reading used to take out the cover of the copy of the meritorious students and put it on the copy of weak children, by taking money from the students. The pages of the copies found in the board exams are stapled due to which it was easier to remove them. Now it will be stitched.

