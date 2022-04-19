UP BEd JEE 2022 Registrations Begin at mjpru.ac.in, All You Need to Know About Teaching Entrance Exam

The registration process for the Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education (UP B.Ed) Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2022 has begun. The Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University started the registrations from April 18 and the last date to submit applications is May 15. Candidates can apply through the official website of the university at mjpru.ac.in.

The UP BEd JEE 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on July 6 at across 75 districts of the state. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from June 25. The state-level entrance exam conducted for admissions to BEd courses across UP.

Uttar Pradesh BEd JEE 2022: Eligibility Criteria

In order to be eligible to apply, the candidates must hold a graduation or post-graduation degree in any discipline with at least 50 per cent marks from a recognized university. Engineering students having BTech or BE degree must have at least 50 per cent marks to apply for the exam.

Uttar Pradesh BEd JEE 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of MJPRU

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘UP BEd Joint Entrance Examination 2022’

Step 3: Next, register yourself as a new user by giving the basic details

Step 4: Login using your credentials and fill the application form. Enter the essential details and upload the required documents

Step 5: Proceed to pay the application fee

Step 6: Save the application form for future reference.

Uttar Pradesh BEd JEE 2022: Application fee

The application fee for general and OBC category candidates of Uttar Pradesh is Rs 1,000 while for SC and ST category candidates of Uttar Pradesh, it is Rs 500. For candidates of all categories from outside the state, the application fee is Rs 1,000. The last date to submit the application fee is May 20.

Uttar Pradesh BEd JEE 2022: Exam Pattern

The UP BEd JEE 2022 exam will consist of two papers. Both the papers will have objective questions and candidates will be given 3 hours each to write the papers. Paper 1 will have 50 questions of general knowledge and 50 questions from English/Hindi language. The total weightage of Paper 1 will be 200 marks.

Paper 2 will consist of 50 questions of general aptitude and 50 questions will be asked as per the discipline of the candidate such as Science, Commerce, and Arts. The total weightage of Paper 2 will be 200 marks.

