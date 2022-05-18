UP BEd JEE 2022 Sees 6.40 Lakh Applicants So Far, Breaks Previous 3 Years' Record

The number of applicants to the Uttar Pradesh BEd Joint entrance examination this year has surpassed the previous three years’ records. So far, 6.40 lakh people have registered for the exam. The application window is still open for three more days, so the number is expected to go further up. Candidates can apply at mjpru.ac.in.

Rohilkhand University, which is in charge of the entrance exam, began the registration process on April 18. Candidates were able to apply without late fees till May 15. Applications will be accepted until May 20, but with a late fee. The UP Bed JEE 2022 will be conducted on July 6.

Also read| UPSC NDA, CDS 2022 Notification Today, Exam on September 4

Advertisement

UP BEd JEE 2022: Number of applications submitted in past years

Rohilkhand University has administered this entrance exam back in 2019. In that year, as many as 6.09 lakh applications were received. Lucknow University conducted the entrance exam in 2020 and 2021. About 6 lakh people registered in 2020, while 6.14 lakh applied in 2021. This time, the previous three years’ records have been broken with 6.40 lakh applying till date.

Meanwhile, the preparation for conducting the entrance examination is going on. The list of centres will be released by Rohilkhand University depending on the facilities available in the colleges. Only institutions in the A and B categories with enough resources will be designated as centres. The exam will be administered in all 75 districts.

Read| CTET July 2022 Notification Soon at ctet.nic.in, Know Exam Pattern & Syllabus

Dr PB Singh, the State Coordinator of the Uttar Pradesh BEd Joint Entrance Examination, spoke regarding the high number of applications received this year. He stated that Lucknow University charged a fee of Rs 1500 last year and that the amount has been reduced by Rs 500 in the students’ best interests. This time, the pupils were charged only 1000 rupees. The step can potentially be one of the reasons for the surge in applicant numbers.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.