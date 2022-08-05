UP BEd JEE Result at upbed2022.in Soon: How to Check Marks

UP BEd JEE Results 2022: The Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkand University, Bareilly will declare the result for the UP BEd JEE - the entrace exam for admission to BEd courses across Uttar Pradesh. Over 6,67,464 candidates registered for the exam and will be checking their results today. According to reports, as many as 92.26% of students took the exam and over 51,000 skipped it. Those who completed the exam can check their scores at upbed2022.in.

On passing the exam, students will have to appear for the counseling process. Last year, candidates in the general, OBC, and SC categories were required to score at least 50 per cent to qualify the exam. Those in the ST category needed to score 45 per cent. The cutoff for candidates belonging to general (widow/divorcee female), OBC (widow/divorcee female), and SC, ST (widow/divorcee female) categories was 40 per cent.

UP BED JEE 2022: HOW TO CHECK RESULT

Step 1: Visit the official website at UP BEd JEE

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads UP BEd JEE result 2022

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as roll number. Submit

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for further reference

This year’s counseling schedule is not yet out. Last year, the counseling was held in September and a similar schedule is expected to be announced this year too. The number of applicants to the Uttar Pradesh BEd Joint entrance examination this year has surpassed the previous three years’ records. With high number of students, the cut-off might be affected.

