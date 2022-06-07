UP Board 10, 12 Result Dates: UPMSP to Declare Inter, High School Marksheets by June 9?

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Siksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to release its Class 10 and Class 12 board results this week. While an official confirmation is still awaited, the UP Board is expected to announce the results, either on June 9 or 10. The UP Board had previously confirmed that results will be out on or by June 10. The result will be made available to the students online at upmsp.edu.in and other results portals of UPMSP.

Additionally, students will also be able to access the results through the board’s SMS service. News18 too will be hosting the result. To check score with News18.com, students need to fill form below. The form will display marks after the result is declared. Students need their admit card handy to check marks

The evaluation process of the answer scripts for board exams has already been completed and UPMSP is reportedly conducting a last-minute checks before the final announcement. Reports claim that the result could be announced by June 9 around 12:30 PM, however, board has not announced it yet.

UP Board 10th, 12th Students to Get Bonus Marks

The board has announced to give bonus marks in subjects where out of syllabus questions were asked in board papers. The UP Board had conducted the classes 10 and 12 exams with a 30 per cent reduced syllabus. However, certain sets of question papers featured questions that were already emitted from the syllabus.

The board had confirmed students who got the exam papers with out of syllabus questions will be awarded bonus marks. For example, students who got paper code 321EP in the intermediate history exam will get 44 out of 100 as bonus marks. So even if a candidate has left the paper blank, they will be awarded 44 marks and promoted in the exam.

Similarly, those who got Sanskrit paper code 818AS in class 10 will be awarded 33 bonus marks, paper code 818AR will get 10 marks, 818AQ will get 8 marks, and 818AP will get 3 marks, 818AT would get 2 marks, 818AU will get four marks.

Similarly, Class 10 maths paper codes, 822AX, 822AY / 822 BA will get 2 and 4 bonus marks. Certain question paper sets of home science, science and Hindi of class 10 will also be awarded bonus marks.

Class 12 Hindi papers codes 301 DL, 302 DP /302 DR will get 1 and five bonus marks respectively.

A total of 52 lakh students of classes 10 and 12 had appeared for UP board exams that were conducted at over 8,000 centres in the state.

