UP Board 10th, 12th Board Exams 2023: UPMSP to Install CCTV Cameras, WIFIs in Exam Centres

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has commenced the high school and inter board exams 2023 preparations. The monitoring of UP Board’s 10th and 12th examination will be done online. For this, CCTV cameras are being installed at the selected exam centres. These CCTV cameras will be connected to the exam control room.

Sometimes the connection gets broken due to weak internet connectivity. For such cases, this time only schools with two high-speed broadband connections will be made exam centres. Physical verification of schools will also be done across exam centres to check whether they have two high speed internet connections, voice recorder, and 1-1 CCTV cameras face-to-face in the room.

The UP board exams will be held in February-March. A total of 58,78,448 student registrations have registered for this year’s board examinations including both classes 10 and 12. A total of 31,16,458 students have registered to appear for class 10, while 27,50,871 have enrolled for the class 12 exams.

A preliminary look at the registrations suggests that this year’s sign ups for class 10 and class 12 board examinations exceed last year’s by over 6.74 lakh. In comparison to this time, a total of 51,92,689 students registered for the examinations held the last session. This included 28,77,398 boys and 23,15,291 girls.

The UPMSP had earlier introduced several changes in the syllabus of classes 9 to 11 from 2023. As per the new exam pattern, multiple-choice questions or MCQs will be included in the UP board class 10 exam, while internships will be introduced for classes 9 and 11 students. Further, there will be a focus on linking Sanskrit with technology in the school syllabus. The board will make the changes in the syllabus starting next academic year.

Sample papers for mathematics, science, home science, Hindi, science, social science, computer, agriculture, and more subjects have been issued. Students can use these to practice for upcoming board exams. Model paper PDFs are available for a majority of subjects. For the remaining subjects of Class 10 and subjects of Classes 9, 11, and 12, the board is likely to publish model paper in the coming weeks, media reports claim.

