UP Board 10th, 12th Compartment Exams on August 27

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the compartment exam schedule for class 10 and 12. As per the official notification, the UP board compartment examination will be conducted on August 27. Students must note that those who were unable to clear two or more subjects will be considered as failed and won’t be able to take the UP board compartment exam.

The compartment exams assist students in advancing to the next standard and avoiding repeating the new academic year in the same class. Examinations are held for subjects in which students failed. If they do not pass the subjects in these exams, they will have to repeat the year.

Also read| School Kid Dressed as Savarkar on Independence Day, Starts Protest

Advertisement

The UP board class 10th and 12th exams will be conducted in two sessions. The class 10 exams will be held from 8 am to 11:15 am, and class 12 exams will be held from 2 pm to 5:15 pm on the same day. Students must arrive at the examination centre 45 minutes before the exam begins.

The UP board class 10 and 12 board exams this year were conducted from March 24 to April 13. A total of 51,92,689 students registered for the class 10 and 12 board exams but eventually only 47,75,749 pupils appeared for the test. The overall pass percentage of class 10 stood at 88.18 per cent, while in class 12 it was 85.33 per cent.

In order to clear the UP board exam 2022, students need to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks. Candidates who will reappear for the exam must bring their admit cards to the examination hall. They can obtain the hall tickets from their school principals or by visiting the UP Board’s official website.

Meanwhile, the UPMSP has completed the application form and the board exam fee by for the next year exams. UP Board Secretary Divya Kant Shukla had earlier said that the last date for uploading the educational details of the students online on the UP board’s website is August 16, regarding the examination fee deposited by the head of the institution in the treasury. After August 10, the examination fee can be deposited till August 16 but with a late fee of Rs 100 per student. The information about the examination fee deposited with the late fee will be uploaded online on the website of the board till August 20.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here