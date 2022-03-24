UP Board 10th, 12th Exams Begin for Over 52 Lakhs Students, Check Security Provisions by UPMSP

Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (UPMSP) is all set to conduct the UP Board classes 10 and 12 exams starting March 24. Around 52 lakh students are appearing in the UP Board High School and Intermediate exams, combined. Of these, 27 lakh 81 thousand candidates are in high school, and around 24.11 lakh in intermediate.

This is the 100th year when board exams are being conducted. The UP Board Act was made in 1921 and the first time UP board exam was held in 1923. In the first board examination of 1923, around five thousand students had appeared for high school and only 89 students appeared for intermediate.

This year, for the UP board has set up 8373 examination centers have been set up across the state. As many as 1.16 lakh teachers and center administrators have been appointed in the UP board examination. To conduct fair exams CCTV cameras with voice recorders have also been installed at the exam centres.

This year for the first time, the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has also imposed an online duty of center administrators, additional center administrators, and room inspectors from its level to conduct the examinations.

Meanwhile, examination centers have been linked to the control room set up at the district level and the district level control room has been linked to the control room set up at the state level. Along with this, zonal, sector and static magistrates have also been deployed.

UP Board high school exam will continue for 12 working days, whereas intermediate exam in will be conducted in 15 working days. According to the report, the duty of about one lakh room invigilators has been imposed at 8373 examination centres.

This year, the UP government has given instructions to be strict at the examination centers during the UP Board Exam 2022. For this, the guidelines have also been issued for room inspectors.

