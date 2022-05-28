UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 Likely to See a Dip in Pass Percentage

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will release the 10th and 12th board exam results 2022 in the second week of June. Ahead of this year’s result, it is being speculated that the number of students who would be clearing the exam could go down. In other words, the pass percentage is likely to dip and number of students failing the exam could rise.

Last year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the UP board exams were cancelled and students were promoted via a different evaluation method. Further, this year, classes were not only conducted properly but according to the board also held amid strict anto-cheating. Thousands of students skipped the examination this year. In such a situation, there may be a drop in the pass percentage of UP board class 10th and 12th when compared to previous years.

In 2021, a total of 97.88 per cent students were declared pass, in 2020, it was 74.6 per cent, in 2019, as many as 70.02 per cent cleared the exam, in 2018, it was 72.43 per cent and in 2017, the pass percentage was at 82.5 per cent. This year, the board had conducted the written exams and the overall pass percentage is likely to see a drop.

To pass the exam, students need to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each of the subjects as well as overall. The UPMSP will create the merit list based on the final results.

Once released, the UPMSP 10th and 12 results will be available at the official websites at upmsp.edu.in, and upresults.nic.in. Students will need their application number as written on their admit cards to check their marksheets. Students will also be able to check their results directly at News18.com by filling the form below:

The exams were conducted in March-April for a total of 51,92 689 candidates. Out of which, 24,11,350 appeared for the inter examination and 27,81,654 for the high school.

