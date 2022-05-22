UP Board 10th, 12th Result Date Announcement Likely This Week, Results in June

Lakhs of students who have appeared for the UP Board class 10 and 12 examinations, and now they are eagerly waiting for their results. However, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) till now has not released any official date for the declaration of results. But, going by the media reports, the UP board 10th and 12th exam results 2022 will be declared by May-end or in the first week of June. Once the result is out candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website of the education board — upresults.nic.in.

In a recent meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the UPMSP had discussed the process of marking and results of the announcement. As per the reports, during the meeting the CM gave his approval to go ahead with the plan to prepare the respective mark sheets. As of now the process of checking answer scripts has already been concluded and the board is now preparing the mark sheets and scorecards of the candidates, reported Zee news.

UP Board official, Harish Chandra Sharma told media that the UP board results will be announced soon. He said that the results will be announced either the May-end or in the first week of June. He added that soon the dates will be confirmed and will be notified on the official website of UPMSP.

More than 50 lakh students had appeared for the UP Board inter and high school examination this year. A total of 51,92 689 candidates had registered for the 10th and 12th exam out of which, 24,11,350 appeared for the UPMSP Inter examination and 27,81,654 for the HS. The exams were conducted at 8373 centers across the state, out of which 861 sensitive and 254 very sensitive examination centers were identified. As many as 2 crore 25 lakh copies were evaluated by the UP board within the first 16 days of evaluation.

