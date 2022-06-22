UP Board 10th, 12th Results: 12 Prisoners Lodged in Agra's Central Jail Passed UPMSP Inter, High School Exams

Twelve prisoners lodged at central jail here passed the annual class 10th and 12th UP board examination, a police official said on Sunday. Senior Superintendent VK Singh told PTI, “In class 10th three prisoners have grabbed first division rank, whereas six prisoners have got second division rank. Besides, in class 12th all the three prisoners have got second division." The results for Class 10th and Class 12th UP board exams were declared by Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on Saturday.

In class 10th, inmate named Jitendra scored 64.83 per cent marks, whereas Arjun and Sheelesh scored 63.16 and 62.83 per cent, respectively. In class 12th Shishpal Singh, Hari Singh and Jitendra got second division, Singh said. “It is a moment of happiness for us and the prisoners, as with their firm determination they have passed the exam behind the bars. This will motivate other prisoners as well. And when they leave the prison they will achieve their goal," he said.

“In jail we have a library for the prisoners to study and those who need any help in study they get help from inmates who are postgraduates," Singh said, adding that some other prisoners here are also enrolled in various courses of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) and Rajarshi Tandon Open University.

A total of 85.33 per cent of 22,37,578 students who had appeared for the UP Inter exam this time has passed. While for high school, a total of 88.18 per cent passed, out of 25,20,634 students who took the matric exam.

